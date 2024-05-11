Brighton and Hove Albion face Newcastle United at St James’ Park at 3pm as the hosts chase a Champions League place, with Tottenham Hotspur having faltered in recent matches.

Joao Pedro is injured, compounding the injury woes that have plagued the Seagulls this season.

Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi said yesterday (Friday 10 May): “Joao Pedro has a problem with his ankle. It’s sad news for us. It happened today and I don’t know if tomorrow he can play.

“I am sad for that because Joao is important for us, especially in this moment for us when Julio Enciso and Ansu Fati are not at their top condition.”

Tariq Lamptey is back in the squad but named as a sub, with Danny Welbeck down to start up front and Julio Enciso just behind him.

Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour are expected to be at the heart of the midfield, with Simon Adingra and Fecundo Buonanotte.

Bart Verbruggen is preferred in goal and the back four consists of Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Igor Julio and Joel Veltman.

Adam Lallana, Carlos Baleba and Jakub Moder are among those on the bench as the Seagulls aim to do the double over the Magpies.

Brighton won 3-1 at the Amex last September when Evan Ferguson notched up his first top-flight hat-trick. He his one of several key players out injured.

Callum Wilson grabbed a late goal for Newcastle, with the striker now two short of his half century for the club. He has been ruled out through injury today in a blow for the hosts.

Toon dangerman Bruno Guimaraes is down to play though and boss Eddie Howe has also named former Albion defender Dan Burn in his starting XI.

Brighton start the afternoon in 11th place with 47 points from 35 matches while Newcastle are fifth with 56 points from their 35 games four points behind Spurs.

A win could lift Albion back into the top half of the table.