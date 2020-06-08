New hotel told it can sell wine to guests



A new hotel can sell sealed bottles of wine to residents after agreeing to strict conditions.

Q Square aparthotel in Queen Square, Brighton, has secured a licence to sell wine only from noon to midnight, rather than noon to 6am the company applied for.

Members of a Brighton and Hove City Council Licensing Panel also restricted the premises to registered guests after 11pm.

During the virtual council licensing panel hearing on Friday, 22 May a neighbour said she was worried about the noise from the hotel’s balconies and whether staff would be able to ensure that guests behaved.

Claire Lachlan, who lives in Wykeham Terrace behind the new hotel, said restricting customers to alcohol bought off site would make antisocial drinking less likely.

Green councillor for St Peter and North Laine, Lizzie Deane, raised concerns that the owner’s operating model could change from targeting business people staying for a week or more, to those attracted to Brighton’s nightlife.

Supercity Aparthotels general manager Tom Hardy said the company operates a strict noise control policy and will evict people on the night.

He that he would be happy to accept restricted hours.

The hotel has 61 rooms and will sell a limited selection of wine.

In their decision, the Licensing Panel of councillors Jackie O’Quinn, Dee Simson and Carmen Appich said: “Overall the panel considers that the limited, non-alcohol led nature of the operation, together with the conditions along with those already agreed, will ensure that premises will not add to problems in the area.”

Further conditions included making the licence holder become a member of the Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP) and to attend future residents’ meetings when asked.