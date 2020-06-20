Police appeal for help to find vulnerable woman from Portslade

Police issued a public appeal for help to find a vulnerable woman from Portslade this morning (Saturday 20 June).

Sussex Police said: “Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman missing from Portslade.

“Ruth Byfield, 25, was last seen in the vicinity of Old Shoreham Road at around 5.45am on Saturday (20 June).

“She is described as white, around 5ft 7in, of very slim build and with shoulder-length brown hair.

“She was last seen wearing a white and blue hospital gown but may have changed into either sky blue or black jeans and either a black or cream-coloured hooded jumper.

“It is thought she may be carrying a number of shopping bags.

“Police are concerned for Ruth’s welfare as she is vulnerable.

“Anyone who sees her is asked not to approach her but to dial 999 quoting serial 333 of 20/06.”