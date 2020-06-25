Crowds of teenagers dispersed from Hove Lawns

Huge crowds of teenagers were dispersed from Hove Lawns last night by police, leaving a trail of litter in their wake.

Police used a dispersal order to move on the youths who had gathered on the hottest day of the year.

The lawns have seen a spike of antisocial behaviour since lockdown was eased, along with other areas of the city such as St Ann’s Well Gardens and The Level.



Ward councillor Chris Henry said more needed to be done to keep young people occupied while they were still out of school.

He said: “Three months of lockdown, no school, long summer ahead till school returns, no family holiday abroad and we live by the seaside. It’s inevitable that young people will gather for these reasons and it’s not necessarily wrong.

“But they need to be more respectful on the community and the neighbours.

“And as adults, we need to make them feel part of that community so they have a sense of belonging and not being alien. Then they’ll clear up litter.

“But the council have also put £130,000 into 32 city wide school holiday projects and we need to ensure this youth work is seen as valuable by council tax payers so that it can continue.”

“Police responded to reports of a large group of youths gathered on Hove Lawns around 6.37pm on Wednesday 24 June.

“Officers attended and a dispersal order was issued. The group left and police maintained a presence in the area late into the evening.

“No arrests were made.”