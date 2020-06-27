MP raises plight of Brighton and Hove music venues in the House of Commons

Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas highlighted the existential threat facing the cultural and creative industries in Brighton and Hove when she spoke in the House of Commons on Thursday (25 June).

She said: “We are home to some of the country’s most vibrant, creative and successful festivals.

“Failing to directly support the creative sector puts 16,000 jobs at risk in our city alone and £1.6 billion in turnover.”

The Greeen MP added: “Live music venues in my constituency are particularly at risk, including facing a cliff edge when furlough ends.

“As one (Komedia) wrote to me … A world without grassroots venues is a world where futures talent never gets the opportunities it deserves.

“I urge ministers not to stand by and watch them go to the wall.”

To hear her speech, click here.

Our valuable Brighton and Hove music venues need to be saved and we need to do it now or we risk losing part of heritage for good.

Without these independent venues, the live music scene will die.

These grassroots venues play a crucial role in the development of British music, nurturing local talent, providing a platform for artists to build their careers and develop their music and their performance skills.

These venues also play a vital role in the cultural and economic vibrancy of our city.

How can music fans get involved?

You may wish to donate to a specific venue’s fundraising page as organised by the Music Venue Trust, by clicking this link www.saveourvenues.co.uk to see a list of local venues that urgently need help.

The current list of Brighton and Hove venues that need saving is below, with the prospect of more joining them

The Prince Albert

Komedia Brighton

Latest Music Bar

The Brunswick

The Green Door Store & The Rossi Bar

The Hope & Ruin

The Old Market

The Pipeline

Thank you for your interest and any donation that you have made.