Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Manchester United 2

Albion’s unbeaten home record against Manchester United is under threat.

Goals from Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes have put United in a very strong position.

Albion have been penned back in their own half for much of the first period, with Tariq Lamptey again looking their best hope of creating something.

Davy Propper and Dale Stephens have looked well off the pace.

Davis De Gea has hardly got his gloves dirty as Albion have failed to have a meaningful effort on goal.