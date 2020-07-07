Previous Story
Three held in Brighton drugs raid this morning
Posted On 07 Jul 2020 at 10:47 am
Comment: 0
Three men have been arrested by police at a property in Brighton this morning (Tuesday 7 July).
They were held after a drugs raid in the Seven Dials area.
Sussex Police said: “At around 7am on Tuesday (7 July) Sussex Police conducted a drugs warrant at a property in Buckingham Road, Brighton.
“Three men in their twenties have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.”