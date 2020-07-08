Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Liverpool 2

After Liverpool went 2-0 ahead in seven minutes, Albion’s industry has hauled them right back into the match.

Mo Salah scored after hesitation in the Albion defence allowed Naby Keita to find the Egyptian striker who poked the ball past Maty Ryan.

Then just minutes later there was a mix up between Ryan and Davy Propper.

This allowed Salah to nip in and supply Jordan Henderson who slotted his shot away from Ryan to double the Premier League Champions’ lead.

Albion did fight back with Tariq Lamptey looking quick and threatening throughout.

Neal Maupay and Pascal Gross had chances for Albion as did Leandro Trossard.

And it was Albion’s Belgian international who got Albion back in the game just before half time.

Adam Webster and Gross were involved as Lamptey crossed in for Trossard to fire a half volley through Alisson from close range to make it 2-1 to the Reds.