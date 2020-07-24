Brighton’s historic seafront railway to reopen tomorrow

Volk’s Electric Railway is due to reopen between Brighton Marina and the Palace Pier tomorrow.

Brighton and Hove City Council said that “The world’s oldest electric railway will begin carrying passengers along the beach from Saturday 25 July for the first time since it closed at the end of last season.

“Work has been going on behind the scenes to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, including having to reduce the capacity of trains and opening hours.”

The council added: “All passengers and staff will be required to wear a face covering, unless exempt.

“In accordance with government guidance, customer contact details will be taken.

“The railway will be operating a ‘turn up and ride’ system so no need to pre-book.

“Unfortunately, the Halfway Station and the main visitor centre will not be open.

“Toilet facilities at the Aquarium Station will remain closed.

“Cash payments cannot be accepted at the moment.”