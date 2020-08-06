King Alfred sets date for reopening

The King Alfred has set the date for the reopening of the leisure centre and swimming pool.

The operator, Freedom Leisure, said that the doors would reopen to the leisure centre on Saturday 15 August.

And two days later – on Monday 17 August – the swimming pool will also be back in public use.

The council said: “Freedom Leisure has announced that the King Alfred Leisure Centre, operated in partnership with Brighton and Hove City Council, will reopen its doors on Saturday 15 August.

“All facilities will be open, apart from the swimming pool, which will open on Monday 17 August.

“Things will look a bit different at the centre to adhere to covid-19 government guidance but, after four months of closure, staff are eager to make sure everybody has a positive and safe experience as they return to use their local community facilities.

“Sessions for the pool and swimming as well as group exercise classes will need to be pre-booked.

“Booking will be available for members five days in advance and one day in advance for non-members.

“Customers will be updated on the programmes, booking process and its availability early next week.”

Freedom Leisure managing director Ivan Horsfall-Turner said: “We are working hard to make sure our centres are ready and waiting to welcome back the local community and we look forward to seeing everyone very soon.”

Councillor Marianna Ebel, joint chair of the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee, added: “This is great news which I’m sure will be welcomed by hundreds of residents, keen to return to their regular sporting activities in a safe and well managed environment.”

More information can be found on the King Alfred website.

https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/king-alfred-leisure-centre