Police watchdog to investigate Brighton officer over arrest

Police brutality in the uk, a lot of you love to say it only happens in America, this is not the case. @sussex_police pic.twitter.com/I6iqmf6UJF — soph (@PasDe_Cheval) July 8, 2020

A Brighton police officer is being investigated for misconduct after footage of an arrest was shared on social media.

A police watchdog is looking at an aspect of the case that happened before filming started.

The arrest happened at a time of heightened concern about methods of restraint during arrests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, in America, and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests, including in Brighton.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 6 August): “The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed it is investigating after Sussex Police made a voluntary referral following an incident in Montpelier Road, Brighton, on (Tuesday) 7 July.

“Video footage was shared widely on social media of the arrest and restraint of a man on the ground.

“After body-worn video footage in relation to the whole interaction was seen by the IOPC and Sussex Police’s Professional Standards Department (PSD), it was decided that Sussex Police would solely refer the matter relating to an interaction prior to the restraint in the street, which did not form part of the published video.

“A male officer, stationed at Brighton and Hove, is being investigated by the IOPC for misconduct.

“The officer has not been suspended but is working non-public facing duties pending the outcome of the IOPC investigation.

“Advice was sought from specialist staff safety trainers in relation to the restraint and the technique used, which is approved by the Home Office, and this was considered appropriate and proportionate.

“An investigation by Sussex PSD into a second video shared showing an arrest in York Road, Brighton, on (Friday) 26 June, concluded that there were no misconduct issues.”