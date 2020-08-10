Brighton girl, 15, reported missing

A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her Brighton home for four days.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding her today (Monday 10 August).

The force said: “Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl missing from Brighton.

“Chloe Crouch was last seen at her home address in the city around 4.30pm on Thursday (6 August).

“She is known to have links to Shoreham, as well as the Brighton area.

“Chloe is described as white, approximately 5ft 3in, of medium build and with dark brown hair with red sections.

“She has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing a leopard print t-shirt and black jeans.

“Anyone who sees her or who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1341 of 07/08.”