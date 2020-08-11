brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Storm warning for drivers

Posted On 11 Aug 2020 at 7:27 pm
A police chief has issued a storm warning to drivers, with the prospect of slippery roads making journeys more hazardous.

Sussex Police said: “After a spell of very hot weather and the likelihood of storm clouds looming on the horizon, roads policing officers in Sussex are warning drivers to be ready for potentially treacherous conditions when the rain arrives.”

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder said: “Experience suggests that a fresh fall of rain on roads that have been baked in the summer heatwave is likely to leave them very slippery and, unfortunately, experience also suggests that many drivers just won’t make allowances for it.

“During spells of hot weather, the bitumen in roads warms up and can seep through to the surface reducing the effectiveness of the texture and resistance to skidding.

”Additionally, there can be a build-up of rubber and traces of oil or diesel, which mix with the rain to create a very slippery surface.

”Think of how highly skilled racing drivers struggle to keep control of their cars when an unexpected downpour soaks the track and do what they do – slow down and make allowances for it.

“Add the further hazards of increased stopping distances and reduced visibility from rain and spray and it should be clear to everyone that you need to take much more care.

“You can find more guidance on driving in adverse weather conditions in the Highway Code.”

