Brighton man reported missing

A man from Brighton has been reported missing, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Sussex Police are searching for missing Joseph Saddler from Brighton.

“Joseph, who goes by the name of Joe, was last known to make contact with his family on Thursday (13 August).

“The 21-year-old is described as 6ft, of slim build, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing tracksuit bottoms and carrying a yellow rucksack.

“If you have any information on Joe’s whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 493 of 13/08.”