Court bans prolific thief from touching anyone’s bike in Brighton and Hove

Magistrates have banned a prolific thief from sitting on or handling any bike in Brighton and Hove for the next two years.

They imposed a criminal behaviour order on Christopher Hussey, 38, of New Steine Mews, Brighton, at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Hussey admitted stealing a number of bikes as well as cash, a laptop and meat from a supermarket.

Sussex Police said: “A persistent bike thief has been given a criminal behaviour order which bans him from sitting on, riding or handling any bicycles in Brighton and Hove.

“Christopher Hussey, 38, of New Steine Mews, Brighton, was given the two-year order when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (5 August) after the magistrates were told his was a prolific thief targeting pedal cycles in the city.

“Since May 2019, Hussey had been convicted of 12 offences, the majority of which were theft-related.

“Four of those, including the one which led to the criminal behaviour order being granted, were for stealing bikes.

“The criminal behaviour order prohibits Hussey from sitting astride, handling or being in any other way in possession of a pedal cycle, both manual and electric within the city of Brighton and Hove.

“The order also requires him to undertake voluntary work and training.”

PC Kevin Michnowicz said: “The order is the result of hard work from the local prevention team to try to tackle Hussey’s stealing and criminal behaviour, which impacts on the local community and businesses and is completely unacceptable.

“If Hussey breaches the order than he is liable to be sent to prison.”