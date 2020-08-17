Firefighters put out blaze in Portslade

Fire investigators are due to look into a fire which started in the attic of a house in Warrior Close, Portslade, this evening (Monday 17 August).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 7.19pm, we were called to attend a fire at a residential property in Portslade.

“Crews from Preston Circus, Hove and Roedean attended.

“Upon arrival, firefighters tackled a fire in a roof space of the property using four breathing apparatus, one main jet and one high-pressure hose reel.

“There were no reports of injuries.

“A re-inspection of the property is due to take place tonight and a fire investigation has been scheduled in for tomorrow.”