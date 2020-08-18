Gillespie to leave Sussex at the end of the season

Jason Gillespie is to leave Sussex County Cricket Club at the end of the season after three years at Hove.

The club said this evening (Tuesday 18 August): “Sussex Cricket have announced that Jason Gillespie will leave the club at the conclusion of the 2020 cricket season.

“Gillespie will return to Australia to take up a role with the South Australian Cricket Association.

“He will continue in his role as head coach of Sussex until our season concludes.”

Sussex Cricket chief executive Rob Andrew said: “We are very sorry to see Jason leave after three years at the club but fully understand and support his decision to return home to a new role in South Australian cricket.

“He will stay in Hove to see out our season and continue the great work with the development of our young and exciting team.

“We will have the chance to say thank you and wish him well in the next stage of his coaching career.

“We will not be making any decision on a replacement for Jason until 2021.”