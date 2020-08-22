brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Greens and Labour are taking us for a ride on bike lanes – they need to own the chaos they created

Posted On 22 Aug 2020 at 11:18 am
Comments: 2

It is regretful, yet predictable, that when the catastrophic consequences of the recent introduction of cycle lanes became apparent, the Green administration seeks to blame the government for making them do it.

It is also inevitable the Greens will claim they have only just taken over from the Labour group who had to hand over power after a series of resignations.

To be clear, when Labour came to power they signed an agreement with the Greens and now the Greens are in power, they continue with the agreement with Labour.

Labour chaired the committee that kicked this all off and promoted the measures with the full support of the Greens.

Opportunity was given to both Labour and Green councillors to reconsider what was happening.

Yet unanimously, Labour and Green councillors voted against an urgent meeting to discuss Old Shoreham Road and a compromise for Madeira Drive.

Of course, we now see crocodile tears from those that gave up that opportunity and then the blame game starts.

The truth is that government has provided millions of pounds for social distancing schemes and committed billions to enhance and improve active transport such as cycling and walking. This is welcome news and much needs to be done.

What the government did not do was to make the council do anything. It invited bids from councils for money.

The government did not tell the council which roads in Brighton and Hove to close or where to put cycle lanes.

The government did not tell the council not to consult with people or to avoid undertaking impact assessments on the consequences of what would happen, if schemes were implemented.

The government did not tell the council to be hypocrital by installing measures intended to improve our health and wellbeing while creating traffic jams producing pollution on an epic scale.

It is interesting that the Green administration complains the government doesn’t give them enough power to increase council tax without a referendum yet blames the government for the backlash it is now receiving for how it chose to spend the extra money.

It is also interesting how Labour and the Greens cite lack of time to consult anybody.

It had time to consult with the bus company over St James’s Street yet not the taxi trade when taxi ranks were removed.

It has had enough time to consult with cycling groups yet not with those that represent disabled groups and blue badge holders when it installed potentially lethal disabled parking bays on the seafront.

The new temporary cycle lane along Old Shoreham Road

The simple fact is that time was tight but the Greens and Labour made calculated decisions on who they wanted to consult.

But the complaints and smokescreens from the Greens clear when you read their current bid for more money.

There was no mention from them that they object to the government forcing them to do things!

In fact, they exclaim how fantastic it is and how they have consulted extensively and that the ideas are “demand led”.

They are less cautious about stating some measures will be permanent. They talk about schemes being complementary with the strategic network.

A couple of things have been told to us – impact assessments couldn’t be done so the council is flying a bit in the dark, consultation wasn’t intensive because it is only now beginning to happen and they talk of the strategic network although we don’t yet have one.

Councillor Lee Wares

So, when Labour and the Greens blame each other and then the government, it should be remembered that they created all this in coalition with each other.

They want this to happen – and by design it is being implemented without your prior consent and with no funds to reverse it.

You might love what is happening or you might hate it but, to the Green and Labour councillors, please no more faux concern and no more blaming others.

At least have the courage to own what you have consciously decided to do together.

Councillor Lee Wares speaks for the Conservatives on the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee on Brighton and Hove City Council.

  1. Nathan Adler August 22, 2020 at 11:33 am Reply

    Cllr Wares always talks the sensible option – I wish we had more councilors that would do this. The lack of consultation, or at best a selective consultation hearing from those that you want to hear from is very worrying. The Greens are getting the blame for this and I do find it amusing that some Labour councilors cowardly hide behind them now without having the conviction to stick up for their schemes. So lets name a few Cllr Platts (Leader) Cllr Pissaridou (ex chair of ETS) and of course Cllr Wilkinson, Cllr Williams, Cllr Fowler and Cllr Appich all now on the ETS committee we shall all be watching/ listening in September to see if you make the right decisions on these ‘temporary’ schemes.

  2. Sean Key August 22, 2020 at 11:48 am Reply

    One outcome of the lack of consultation is the lack of consideration for people who are not young, fit men. I can’t see my daughters and wife cycling after dark or in all weathers. Buses are now impeded by the grid-lock caused, as are all other forms of transport used by disabled people, or anyone else eg buses, taxis, disabled drivers cars any other form of transport sacrificed for *active transport*. What use will our bus season tickets be if the buses are gridlocked. We were heavy bus users (and thought we were being green) and now find we are going to be forced onto bikes, in all weathers, all the time.

NHS top tips for sun safety and hot weather advice

Revolutionising the South East’s property market

Brighton and Hove GP surgeries adapt to keep patients safe from covid-19

