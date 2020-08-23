Brighton man seriously injured in attack last night

A Brighton man was seriously injured when he was attacked last night (Saturday 22 August).

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital and placed in an induced coma.

His condition was described as critical although today doctors said that he was stable.

Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffers serious injuries in Brighton.

“At 8.40pm officers were called by the South East Coast Ambulance Service to Southall Avenue, Brighton, after a man was found unconscious.

“The victim, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.”

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Chris Lane said: “The victim was found alone on the floor with a facial injury.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances as to how this injury was obtained.

“The location of where the man was found is very residential. Did you hear or witnesses anything in this area at this time?

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information to assist our investigation. You can report this information to us either online or call 101 quoting reference 1380 of 22/08.”