Man arrested by police investigating attempted burglary in Hove

A man was arrested by police investigating an attempted burglary in Hove in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 25 August).

An attempted break in was reported by the occupant of a property in Albert Mews, off Third Avenue, and behind Church Road.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating an attempted burglary in Hove have arrested a man.

“Officers were called to Albert Mews shortly after midnight on Tuesday (25 August) to a report of a man shining a torch through the window of a property and trying to open it.

“The victim allegedly challenged the suspect who subsequently left the scene and police were called.

A 30-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted burglary and remains in custody for questioning.

PC Neil Elliott said: “Our priority is keeping our communities feeling safe and protecting the public.

“Please be vigilant about ensuring doors and windows to homes and businesses are fully secured.

“If you see anything suspicious happening, please report it to us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information who witnessed what happened can report it online or by calling 101, quoting 1 of 25/08.”