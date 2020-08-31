Brighton and Hove businesses invited to apply for Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Brighton and Hove businesses are being invited to celebrate their successes with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The accolade is awarded for four categories – international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity (through social mobility).

Recent Brighton winners include the pharmaceutical search firm Haybury, computer software company TLM Nexus and specialist holiday business SwimTrek.

Jim May, Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex, said: “It is rare for me to come across a local organisation that knows about the Queen’s Award for Enterprise and yet we have some incredible businesses in East Sussex, including in Brighton and Hove.

“It is time for our businesses to be properly rewarded for their great achievements by gaining the highest accolade in the UK.

“Applications are free and the online process is very simple. Please take action now as the closing date for applications for the 2021 QAE Awards is Wednesday 9 September.”

TLM Nexus won a Queen’s Award for Innovation in 2018 for the way its computer software made it easier to work out when aircraft were airworthy.

SwimTrek was recognised in 2017, also for innovation, after its pioneering development in the provision of open water swimming opportunities not just in Britain but around the world.

And recruitment Haybury earned a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2016 for its contribution to international trade, providing specialist staff in more than 20 countries.

For further details, click here.