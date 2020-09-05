Brighton and Hove schools chiefs monitor coronavirus situation

Schools and public health officials said that they were monitoring the situation at Cardinal Newman Catholic School after a staff member contracted the coronavirus.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We are closely monitoring the situation at Cardinal Newman School in Hove and are urging everyone to follow public health guidance to stop the spread of infection.

“This includes maintaining good hygiene, physical distancing, limiting contact between households, wearing face coverings and self-isolating when appropriate.

“Following the guidance will help us avoid further cases in schools.

“Specialists from Public Health England (PHE) South East are providing expert guidance.

“In in the run up to our schools re-opening the council has provided comprehensive support to make sure that when there are cases of covid schools are well prepared and work with Public Health England to reduce the impact.

“The council has been putting out regular information for schools, parents and students. We’ve created a special area on our website to support students and families with children returning to school.

“Over the weekend we are continuing to share public health messaging to remind people to play their part in keeping safe and the rate of infection in the city low.

“Anyone developing symptoms, which include a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss or change to their sense of taste or smell, should self-isolate straight away and arrange a civid-19 test.”

To ask for a test, click here.