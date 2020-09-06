brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton has among Britain’s worst rates for sexual infections

Posted On 06 Sep 2020
Brighton and Hove has among some of the highest rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the country, according to figures published by Public Health England (PHE).

The rate for gonorrhoea was the worst in England, outside London, with PHE saying that nationally the increase was 26 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

In Brighton and Hove the rate for gonorrhoea was 284 people per 100,000, meaning that there were more than 800 cases in the city.

A similar number of 15 to 24-year-olds were found to have chlamydia.

PHE said: “The rise in diagnoses of gonorrhoea is explained in part by an increase in testing, using more accurate diagnostic tests and more comprehensive data on STI diagnoses.”

The picture for syphilis was similar, with Brighton and Hove having the highest rate of infection outside London, with 50.5 cases per 100,000 – or almost 150 people last year.

HIV was diagnosed in dozens of people for the first time, with rate in Brighton and Hove in the top 10 outside the capital.

And the prevalence of HIV is still higher in Brighton and Hove than anywhere else in England – again outside London – with an estimated 1,600 cases.

Figures for new sexual infections, excluding chlamydia, indicated a rate of 1,687 per 100,000 – or almost 5,000 people in Brighton and Hove.

And hundreds of under-18s became pregnant, with two thirds of them having an abortion.

Public Health England’s national lead for sexually transmitted infection surveillance, Hamish Mohammed, said: “The considerable rise of gonorrhoea cases in England, as well as the continued rise of other STIs, is concerning.

“It is important to emphasise that STIs can pose serious consequences to health – both your own and that of current and future sexual partners.”

Dr Mohammed added: “We have seen that gonorrhoea has become more resistant to antibiotics and expect to see further cases of antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea in the future, which will be challenging for healthcare professionals to manage.

“The consistent and correct use of condoms with new and casual sexual partners is the best defence against all STIs.

“If you have had sex without a condom with a new or casual partner, you should get tested.”

