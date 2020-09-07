brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
The Specials announce Brighton Centre concert

Posted On 07 Sep 2020
The Specials are coming to Brighton

Veteran ska-punk band, The Specials, have announced they will play 16 dates across the UK next August and September, including a performance at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 4th September.

Tickets go on sale Friday 11th September at 10am.

Following the release of their eighth studio album ‘Encore’ last year to critical acclaim, the band comprised of Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter, hit the road again, which included a fabulous performance in Brighton on Wednesday 17th April 2019. Read our gig review HERE.

The Specials Terry Hall live in Brighton in 2019 (pic Ian Bourn/Media Works)

Influential, important and exhilarating live, they are a band embedded in this country’s DNA. It is impossible to envisage the musical landscape without them, from the startling, angular Gangsters in 1979 to their swan song, the epoch-makingGhost Town in 1981. They infused ska with punk, homegrown political anxiety with wider issues.

Formed in Coventry in 1977, the trend-starting ska revival band hit the British music scene hard. In the UK their debut singleGangsters shot to number six and every subsequent single was a top 10 hit, including two number one hits –Too Much Too Young and the much lovedGhost Town, which won ‘Single of the Year 1981’ in NME, Melody Maker and Sounds.

‘Encore’ was the band’s first new studio album in more than 38 years and was revered by critics and fans alike, cementing their legendary status in the music scene and continuing to inspire the next generation of politically motivated acts.

Their UK tour will see them play shows in Scotland, Wales and England. The full list of dates is as follows.

THE SPECIALS UK TOUR DATES 2021
31 August – Swindon Oasis Centre
02 September – Plymouth Pavilions
03 September – Bournemouth Windsor Hall
04 September – Brighton Centre
06 September – Glasgow Barrowland
07 September – Edinburgh Usher Hall
09 September – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
10 September – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
11 September – Coventry Ricoh Arena
13 September – Hull Bonus Arena
14 September – Blackpool Empress Ballroom
16 September – Birmingham O2 Academy
17 September – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
18 September – Doncaster The Dome
23 September – London Roundhouse
24 September – London Roundhouse

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 11th September 2020 at 10am. For our local concert, contact the Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / www.brightoncentre.co.uk

More about The Specials here: https://www.thespecials.com/

The Specials live in Brighton in 2019 (pic Ian Bourn/Media Works)

 

