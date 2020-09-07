The Specials announce Brighton Centre concert

Veteran ska-punk band, The Specials, have announced they will play 16 dates across the UK next August and September, including a performance at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 4th September.

Tickets go on sale Friday 11th September at 10am.

Following the release of their eighth studio album ‘Encore’ last year to critical acclaim, the band comprised of Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter, hit the road again, which included a fabulous performance in Brighton on Wednesday 17th April 2019. Read our gig review HERE.

Influential, important and exhilarating live, they are a band embedded in this country’s DNA. It is impossible to envisage the musical landscape without them, from the startling, angular ‘Gangsters’ in 1979 to their swan song, the epoch-making ‘Ghost Town’ in 1981. They infused ska with punk, homegrown political anxiety with wider issues.

Formed in Coventry in 1977, the trend-starting ska revival band hit the British music scene hard. In the UK their debut single ‘Gangsters’ shot to number six and every subsequent single was a top 10 hit, including two number one hits – ‘Too Much Too Young’ and the much loved ‘Ghost Town’, which won ‘Single of the Year 1981’ in NME, Melody Maker and Sounds.

‘Encore’ was the band’s first new studio album in more than 38 years and was revered by critics and fans alike, cementing their legendary status in the music scene and continuing to inspire the next generation of politically motivated acts.

Their UK tour will see them play shows in Scotland, Wales and England. The full list of dates is as follows.

THE SPECIALS UK TOUR DATES 2021

31 August – Swindon Oasis Centre

02 September – Plymouth Pavilions

03 September – Bournemouth Windsor Hall

04 September – Brighton Centre

06 September – Glasgow Barrowland

07 September – Edinburgh Usher Hall

09 September – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

10 September – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

11 September – Coventry Ricoh Arena

13 September – Hull Bonus Arena

14 September – Blackpool Empress Ballroom

16 September – Birmingham O2 Academy

17 September – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

18 September – Doncaster The Dome

23 September – London Roundhouse

24 September – London Roundhouse

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 11th September 2020 at 10am. For our local concert, contact the Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / www.brightoncentre.co.uk

More about The Specials here: https://www.thespecials.com/