Half time with Hodges – Newcastle United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Albion have taken Newcastle apart with two-goal Neale Maupay and Tariq Lamptey in starring roles.

Lamptey won a penalty after four minutes which Maupay scored with ease.

Three minutes later Leandro Trossard was fed a ball by Lamptey and he crossed in for Maupay to slide in his second.

It was initially ruled out for offside but this was overruled by the VAR officials and the goal was given.

Lamptey has literally been all over the pitch for Albion – making a last-ditch challenge at one end and then clean through and one on one with Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow at the other.

Yves Bissouma has also gone close for the Seagulls.