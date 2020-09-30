BACA becomes fifth secondary school to announce positive covid case

A fifth secondary school has announced a member of its community has tested positive for coronavirus, meaning at least half the city’s high schools have now had cases since term started.

Brighton Aldridge Community Academy emailed parents last night to tell them of the single case, which is believed to be a pupil at the school.

The letter said: “We know you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus have received a letter asking them to stay at home for 14 days.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

BACA is at least the fifth of Brighton and Hove’s ten secondary schools to have a positive case in its community since the schools returned to school

Cardinal Newman was the first school to announce a case, when a teaching assistant tested positive in the first week of term. One other staff member subsequently tested positive.

All year seven pupils were sent home to self-isolate and all returned to school 14 days later not having developed any symptoms.

Patcham High told parents of a case last Tuesday. A handful of students who had been in close contact with the pupil who had tested positive were sent home.

Brighton and Hove City Council said last Friday morning that three secondary schools had reported positive cases but did not disclose the names.

Dorothy Stringer informed parents on Friday evening of a positive case in their community.

By last Friday, five primary school cases had also been reported to the council. Only one of those has been named, Coldean Primary School.

In that case, all 60 pupils told to self isolate as a result also returned to school without developing symptoms.