brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Councillor brands Brighton Marina tower plan as ‘Poundshop Dubai’

Posted On 01 Oct 2020 at 8:42 pm
By :
Comments: 2

The latest plans for blocks of flats at Brighton Marina were dismissed as a “Poundshop Dubai” when the council’s Planning Committee debated the proposals yesterday (Wednesday 30 September).

A visualisation of the flats along the proposed new boardwalk at Brighton Marina

The scheme includes nine blocks containing a thousand flats in total. The tallest of the tower blocks would be 28 storeys high.

Councillors were told that planning permission had already been granted for a scheme which included a 40-storey tower on an eight-acre site at the western end of the Marina.

And the latest proposal is due to be decided by an independent planning inspector because Brighton and Hove City Council was unable to deal with the complex scheme within the statutory 16 weeks.

Had the decision been left up to the council’s Planning Committee, it would have been refused – in line with advice from officials.

The committee’s verdict, reached during a “virtual” meeting yesterday, could be included in the evidence submitted to the planning inspector

Members criticised the design, lack of balconies, limited public space, low-quality gardens, lack of play areas, limited “affordable” housing and insufficient parking.

Labour councillor Nick Childs said that the plans could not be further away from what the city needed. He said that the design was ugly and the failure to provide affordable housing insulting.

Councillor Childs said: “There are very good examples of redevelopment of areas, such as the Eastbourne marina development, which is a nice development.

“This is nothing more than a Poundshop Dubai which is an insult to residents.”

The developer, the Outer Harbour Development Company, part of the Brighton Marina Company, was criticised for not including enough affordable housing in its proposal.

An independent valuation suggested that 12.5 per cent of the flats should be affordable because any more could render the scheme financially unviable. The council’s policy is to aim for 40 per cent.

A visualisation of how Brighton Marina could look from the western arm

Conservative councillor Mary Mears, who represents Rottingdean Coastal ward, said that the Marina was turning into “a concrete jungle”.

She was concerned about the lack of a second exit from the Marina and said that the sewage system was becoming overloaded.

Councillor Mears said: “None of those properties will be affordable. Anyone who knows our tall buildings in the city, anyone living on those top floors knows that buildings will move so I hope they don’t suffer from seasickness.

“There is also a serious issue around the retail units. There will be no independent retailers because of the cost. If you check with the businesses there, the running costs are too high.

“This is absolute overdevelopment of the site.”

East Brighton resident Nicholas Dunlop, who is also the secretary-general of the Climate Parliament, said that the scheme was a “very attractive replica of a London housing estate” built on the seabed.

Mr Dunlop said: “It is unwise to build on the seabed at a time when nobody knows what the sea level will be 30 years or 50 years from now.

“What we do know is sea levels’ rise is accelerating and we are seeing ever more powerful storms and storm surges doing enormous damage all around the world.”

But the developer said that a platform would elevate the site to 9m above sea level and a planning officer said that climate change and rising sea levels had been taken into account.

Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said that the scheme did not meet Brighton and Hove’s housing needs.

She said: “We shouldn’t kid ourselves that this will go to local people. It’s going to go to investors and holiday lets.

“One of the existing blocks, Sirius, has only 10 per cent owner-occupiers at the moment. The Marina at the moment doesn’t have the facilities residents there need such as a doctor or a play park.”

Councillor Nick Childs

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said that the proposals would be an overdevelopment of the site and the buildings would be too tall.

She said: “The density would be too much, especially with extra 342 more dwellings. There are too many tall buildings on this and a lack of space between buildings.”

Independent councillor Tony Janio gave his support to the scheme. He said: “I remember the Marina in the 1980s. What a dump it was then following bankruptcies.

“People have done some sensible developments over the years and deserve a medal – and I don’t see why they shouldn’t for this as well.”

Labour councillor Tracey Hill and Green councillor Sue Shanks also voted in favour of the plans but the other seven members of the committee would have refused the scheme if the decision were theirs to make.

The appeal was submitted a fortnight ago and no date for a hearing has yet been set.

See also:

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.
  1. Argusnot October 1, 2020 at 9:03 pm Reply

    And this, from a council that causes gridlock on major arterial roads? Oh, the irony. Although, I must say that the north to south Old Steine route now flows very smoothly; less fumes and happy road users!

  2. Peter Reuben October 1, 2020 at 10:10 pm Reply

    poundshop dubai – what’s the lewes road student developments then? corridor then – the moulsecoomb mumbai

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
October 2020
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Hove web designer helps firms tackle covid constraints

Posted On01 Sep 2020

NHS top tips for sun safety and hot weather advice

Posted On12 Aug 2020

Revolutionising the South East’s property market

Posted On08 Jun 2020

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com