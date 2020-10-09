Missing Brighton boy found safe and well

A missing boy from Brighton has been found safe and well, police said today (Friday 9 October).

Sussex Police said: “Cameron Boxall, 17, who was missing from Brighton, was found safe and well in Lancing on Thursday (8 October).”

He was found shortly after the force issued a public appeal for help to find him.

Officers were concerned because he had not been seen since Friday 2 October when he left his home in Brighton.