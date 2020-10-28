Brighton Centre to reopen!

The Brighton Centre has today announced that they will be officially re-opening in December 2020, however, it’s not as you know it!

The Brighton Centre (but not as you know it) presents a Venue within a Venue and will play host to a programme of Socially Distanced Events throughout December 2020 and beyond, in a seated table service layout with a maximum capacity of 504 instead of 5,500. Rather than buying individual tickets, concert-goers will now need to purchase a table for a show which can seat up to 4 people from their own household / bubble and where food and drink will be served directly to them.

The one and only Jools Holland has announced that he will perform two shows at the Brighton Centre ‘Not As You Know It’ on 12th December 2020 that will allow for a proper socially distanced performance and safe environment for his loyal fans.

Together with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, Jools Holland will bring their annual party to life once again for these two very special performances – a moment of joy for fans and a much-needed lifeline for the musicians and crew who would normally be on tour throughout November and December.

Joining Jools on stage will be original Squeeze chum Chris Difford alongside dazzling long-term vocalist Ruby Turner who will be singing the songs she has written with Jools with her breath-taking gospel, soul, blues vocals. Louise Marshall, whose mellifluous voice illuminates all she sings is also confirmed to join Jools for these one-off performances. These will be the only shows for Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra in 2020.

These very special shows, which will take place at 3pm and 8pm on Saturday 12th December 2020, have been configured for tables with a maximum of 4 people per table. Instead of buying individual tickets, concert-goers can now purchase a table for the show which can seat up to 4 people from their own bubble. The Brighton Centre has been specifically configured to a capacity for each show of 504 seated fans.

Jools Holland commented: “I am so thrilled that we have managed to find a way to play these two shows in 2020. The arts and performance makes us all feel alive and is an important part of what makes us all human. We do this for all our loyal fans out there as well as for the musicians and crew who have been hit hard this year. We love performing, so to do it twice in one day will be a joy and a solution. Look forward to seeing you in Brighton.”

Followers of Jools Holland will be familiar with his Squeeze co-founder, sometimes song writing and touring partner, Chris Difford. As well as his work with Glen Tilbrook in Squeeze, he’s written with Elton John, Paul Carrack, Lisa Stansfield, Bryan Ferry, Helen Shapiro, Elvis Costello and, of course, Jools Holland, who describes him as ‘the John Lennon of Lewisham, the John Betjeman of Blackheath and the Alain Delon of Deptford’.

Tables for both shows on 12th December 2020 are priced from £140 for up to 4 people from a bubble.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday 30th October and are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.brightoncentre.co.uk

For more information please visit www.joolsholland.com