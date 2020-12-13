Premier League Match Day 12 – Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion visit the East Midlands for a 7:15pm kick of live on Amazon Prime.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh starts for the Seagulls for the first time in the Premier League.

Davy Propper returns to the squad and takes his place on the bench as do Alexis Mac Allister and Steve Alzate

Albion drew at the King Power back in June and won 1-4 at against the Foxes there in 2014.