Premier League Match Day 12 – Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Albion visit the East Midlands for a 7:15pm kick of live on Amazon Prime.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh starts for the Seagulls for the first time in the Premier League.
Davy Propper returns to the squad and takes his place on the bench as do Alexis Mac Allister and Steve Alzate
Albion drew at the King Power back in June and won 1-4 at against the Foxes there in 2014.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.