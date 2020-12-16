Campaigners call on council to tackle pavement parking

Campaigners calling for more segregated cycle lanes in Brighton and Hove are looking to highlight the impact of pavement parking on road safety.

Brighton Active Transport plans to put its case to councillors on Friday (18 December), calling for wide safe pavements across the city.

The group has five minutes to speak in a deputation to a special meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee.

The virtual committee meeting is due to discuss five “active travel” schemes including new cycle lanes along the A270 Old Shoreham Road and A259 Kingsway.

Both proposals would extend the existing cycle lanes to the Portslade and Southwick boundary.

The other schemes involve a new cycle lane in Madeira Drive and the permanent upgrading of the temporary A23 cycle lane as well as changes to make Western Road more friendly for pedestrians and cyclists.

Councillors are expected to discuss how the council consults the public on spending more than £2 million of government money.

The deputation, led by Angela Devas, hopes to highlight issues with pavement parking and clutter which they believe makes it harder for people who walk, use wheelchairs and cycle to get around.

Ms Devas said: “We want safe, direct routes for everyone who uses pavements and rides bicycles.

“Children, disabled people, elderly people, people with buggies and prams account for a large percentage of those who will benefit, as well as the city as a whole.

“For pavement users, we want to clear the clutter, removing all of the unnecessary objects that obstruct easy walking along the footway.

“The menace of pavement parking must be taken seriously because it’s dangerous and damaging.

“Brighton Active Travel has already responded to the government’s national consultation on pavement parking.

“Wider pavements will not only accommodate more users but also reduce the time people need to cross a road safely.”

She said that once people felt safe on the streets, they would be more likely to walk or cycle, adding: “Children who once played out will benefit when rat runs are plugged.

“A coherent and viable network of direct, safe and segregated cycling lanes will make all parts of the city – and beyond – accessible by bicycle.

“The more people who find active travel to be safe and attractive, the fewer will travel by car, freeing the roads for others, reducing congestion, increasing safety and making the city a better place for everybody.”

Tackling pavement parking is a long-running issue locally.

Since the start of December, problems have been reported to have increased in Moulsecoomb after the introduction of the Coombe Road controlled parking zone.

People living in Southall Avenue have taken to social media, sharing pictures of cars parked on verges and blocking footpaths.

Labour councillor Daniel Yates, who represents the area, said: “Selfish pavement parking creates a hazard for road and pavement users alike.

“It is on the increase unfortunately across the city and across my ward of Moulsecoomb and Bevendean.

“As a council, we need stronger powers to be able to enforce the protection of our pavements and ensure that all residents can move safely around the city.”

During the general election campaign a year ago, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, said that he was frustrated at the lack of progress on a bill outlawing car parking on pavements, saying that it had taken more than four years.

The special Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee meeting is due to start at 2pm on Friday and is scheduled to be webcast on the council website.