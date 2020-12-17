Suspected drug dealer arrested in Brighton after tip-off from public

A drug dealing suspect was arrested in Brighton after members of the public tipped off the police about their concerns.

Officers held a 29-year-old man in East Street at about 3pm yesterday (Wednesday 16 December).

Today, Sussex Police said: “Brighton and Hove police want to thank the local community for coming forward with information after an arrest was made in Brighton.

“Officers arrested a 29-year-old man for being concerned in the supply of class B drugs at about 3pm in East Street on Wednesday 16 December.”

Inspector Dan Hiles said: “I want to thank the public for coming forward and providing this important information.

“It remains a priority for us to reduce drug-related harm, protect the vulnerable and to bring offenders to justice.

“If you have information or concerns about drug dealing in the city, we want to know about it.

“We encourage the public to continue to make the right call and report it to us online or by calling 101.”