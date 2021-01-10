FA Cup Third Round – Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion visit Newport for the first since November 1966 as Percy Tau makes his long-awaited appearance in the squad as he is named as a substitute.

Jason Steele is preferred in goal to Maty Ryan and Robert Sanchez, Albion seemingly not wanting Ryan cup-tied.

Lewis Dunk captains the Seagulls while Andi Zeqiri makes his full debut up front.

Albion will want to emulate Crawley Town who progressed to the fourth round by beating Leeds United earlier today.