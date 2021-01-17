Lamptey commits – Brighton & Hove Albion secure services of impressive wing back until 2025

Brighton and Hove Albion have this morning confirmed that Tariq Lamptey has signed a new contract committing his future to the club until June 2025.

The 20-year-old defender joined Brighton from Chelsea a year ago, made his Albion debut in June last season and has since established himself as a regular in Graham Potter’s side.

Head coach Potter said: “We are delighted to see Tariq commit his long-term future here.

“We knew his potential when we signed him a year ago and hoped he would have a really positive impact on the club. And that has proved to be the case with his performances since June.

“He has been the model professional. He works exceptionally hard, is a humble lad and is a team player. He fits in with everything we would want from a player. Now it’s about helping him reach his potential.”

Technical director Dan Ashworth said: “It shows how well Tariq has adjusted to the demands of Premier League football.

“He fully deserves the new contract and has earned it with his hard work and performances.

“It now gives him and the club the opportunity to continue on the path he has started on since he joined last January.”

Lamptey came through the youth system with Chelsea, making his Premier League debut for the Blues in December 2019.

He joined Albion a month later, before starting his first top-tier match in the 0-0 draw at Leicester City in June.

He has now made 19 appearances for the club, as well as playing for England at under-21 level.

Meanwhile, Albion have recalled Polish utility player Michal Karbownik from his loan spell at Legia Warsaw. He will be part of Graham Potter’s first team squad.