Missing Brighton boy found safe and well this evening

A missing boy from Brighton has been found safe and well this evening, Sussex Police said.

The force had issued a public appeal for help finding 15-year-old Wesley Smith who went missing on Thursday (21 January).

Officers were growing concerned for his welfare and said that he had been last seen near Brighton Marina.

This evening Sussex Police said: “Missing Wesley Smith, 15, has been found safe and well by officers in Brighton on Saturday evening (23 January).”