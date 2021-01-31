Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

It’s not an understatement to say that Albion are all over Spurs.

The Seagulls lead by a 17th minute Leandro Trossard goal.

The Belgian finally found the net after four months of hitting the woodwork.

Pascal Gross hit the outside of the post after three minutes.

Alexis Mac Allister has gone close for Albion as has Ben White whose effort was headed clear by Gareth Bale.

Steven Bergwign had Spurs’ best chance, pulling his shot wide of Robert Sanchez’s right-hand post.

Yves Bissouma has been the stand-out player again breaking up play effectively and setting Albion on the attack time and time again.

The Seagulls will be pleased when the transfer window shuts tomorrow evening.