Brighton & Hove Albion walk on with hope in their hearts after sensational win at Anfield

Posted On 03 Feb 2021 at 10:15 pm
Liverpool 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion have beaten Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 1982 after an astonishing one nil win this evening.

In what must be one of the greatest weeks in the clubs history the Seagulls have now beaten two title contenders in successive matches and have pulled a massive 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Albion looked accomplished and well organised from the start restricting Liverpool to speculative long punts upfield to Mo Salah – but Dan Burn was almost always equal to these effectively marking Salah out of the game.

Albion had chances to score the industry of Neal Maupay setting up a chance for Burn who blasted high and wide from close range – Liverpool’s rookie stand in keeper Coaimhin Kelleher looking more nervous every time Albion advanced near to the penalty area.

Maupay had a chance to put Albion in front from a Pascal Gross cross but headed over when well positioned. Solly March also had an opportunity as Albion pressed Liverpool, but fired over.

The hosts best chance came after the confusion over  two balls on the pitch and gave Liverpool an advantage- however Trent Alexander Arnolds cross still didn’t find Salah

Early in the second half Albion appeared to lose their shape as Liverpool pressed the Seagulls defence Roberto Firmino scuffed Andy Robertsons cross then saw another effort deflect off Yves Bissouma and away to safety.

Robert Sanchez made a great  save from Salah not knowing referee Friend had already pulled play back for a foul.

Albion were still causing Liverpool concern on the counter attack Dan Burn seeing his shot go wide and then on 56 minutes Burn was involved again heading Bissouma cross back across goal for Alzate with the help of Trossard bundling the ball home for Albion’s first goal in open play at Anfield since John Byrne’s header  over thirty years ago back in 1991.

Not long after Albion were pressing the shell shocked reds for second, Pascal Gross forcing a save from Kelleher as Ben White just missed putting in the rebound as Jordan Henderson made  a last ditch tackle.

Alexander – Arnold found Salah who should have done better with Sanchez stranded.

 

 

Towards the end it was Albion who looked more likely to score with Lewis Dunk and Bissouma going close as did the resurgent Trossard forcing Kelleher to make another save.

Adam Lallana came on against his old club for a cameo for Albion but in the end the slow agonising 5 minutes of added time actually saw Albion with more chances to score the Champions.

What a night for the Seagulls a superb and well deserved result –  their first points at Anfield for 39 years. The Seagulls move up to 15th in the Premier League.

Next up Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday for a confident classy Brighton & Hove Albion.

 

 

