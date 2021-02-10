Man held after ‘cowardly’ robbery in Brighton

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man after a “cowardly” robbery in Brighton this morning (Wednesday 10 February).

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a report of a robbery in Brighton.

“At 6.40am, officers were alerted to a 28-year-old woman being approached by a man in Queen’s Road.

“He reportedly asked for a cigarette before grabbing her phone, headphones and tobacco.

“A struggle ensued and the victim was pushed to the floor.

“She managed to get her phone and headphones back and the suspect made off.

“An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail pending further inquiries.”

Investigator Rose Horan said: “This was a cowardly act. The victim was approached while she was alone and walking to work in her role as a key worker.

“She feels shocked and shaken by this experience.

“Officers are also seeking information about a further victim of a potentially linked incident as we have received a report of a man possibly being robbed in Jubilee Street around 7am that same morning.

“We urge anyone who witnessed what happened or who has any information that may assist with inquiries to come forwards.

“Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting 47210019540.”