Man wanted for smashing woman’s windows



Police are warning people not to approach a man they want in connection with smashed windows at a woman’s Brighton house.

Officers are investigating an incident in which the front windows of a house occupied by a woman known to 28-year-old local man Lenny Heath were smashed on 8 January.

Heath, who is described as white and 5ft 8in, with blue/green eyes, brown hair and a muscular build, frequents the Brighton and Hove area.

Detective Constable Kevin Enright of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “If you see Heath or know where he is, do not approach him but just call us on 999 or 101, quoting serial 43 of 08/01.”