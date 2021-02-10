Man wanted for smashing woman’s windows
Police are warning people not to approach a man they want in connection with smashed windows at a woman’s Brighton house.
Officers are investigating an incident in which the front windows of a house occupied by a woman known to 28-year-old local man Lenny Heath were smashed on 8 January.
Heath, who is described as white and 5ft 8in, with blue/green eyes, brown hair and a muscular build, frequents the Brighton and Hove area.
Detective Constable Kevin Enright of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “If you see Heath or know where he is, do not approach him but just call us on 999 or 101, quoting serial 43 of 08/01.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.