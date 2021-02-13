Premier League Match Day 24 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Albion look to follow up excellent wins against Tottenham and Liverpool by getting the better of surprise package Aston Villa at the Amex this evening.

Albion beat Villa back in October at Villa Park but many Albion followers will still be smarting after Villa’s last minute equaliser also at Villa Park, which caused to lose the Football League Championship – Jack Grealish Albion’s nemesis then and since.

Although near full fitness neither Jose Izquierdo or Florin Andone make the match day squad.

However Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck are again amongst the substitutes as Albion attempt to pull further away from the drop zone.