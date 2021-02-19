Brighton born Kideko launches new label ‘Make Em Move’ with first single ‘Cubanito’

With a plethora of success under his belt from radio anthems to club weapons, esteemed UK producer Kideko has today launched his own label ‘Make Em Move’ with first single ‘Cubanito’.

Causing a stir since breaking through back in 2015, Kideko has become a prominent face on the scene with hits on the likes of Stress Records, Sweat It Out, Warner, Toolroom, Solotoko, Cr2, Ministry Of Sound, REALM and more.

Also earning regular BBC Radio 1 support across day time and specialist shows, Kideko has found fans in Annie Mac, Pete Tong, Danny Howard, Mistajam and others.

Now extending his unique ear beyond his own productions, Kideko’s ‘Make Em Move’ core values encapsulate feel-good party flavours and light hearted energy. Also paying homage to his Brighton hometown that has impacted his artistic growth and many others to come, Kideko is set to champion emerging, local and established talent that reflect his eclectic identity with signings from Chaney, Havoc & Lawn, Elliot Fitch, James Burton and many more.

Adding to his popularity, Kideko has also collaborated with the likes of Armand Van Helden, Sonny Fodera, Friend Within, Tinie Tempah and Nadia Rose, amassing millions of streams combined and making him the ideal label head with his wealth of experience and distinct tastemaker authority.

Sharing his first single ‘Cubanito’ from ‘Make Em Move’, Kideko gives us a taste of what’s in store for the label ranging from its dance floor qualities to radio appeal but most importantly, inspiring to live in the moment. Boasting grooving bass paired with sudden acid builds and simple yet unforgettable vocal hooks, ‘Cubanito’ is an effortless house dream packed with sun-kissed melodies that sets up Kideko and his ‘Make Em Move’ label for a promising year ahead.

Kideko – ‘Cubanito’ is out now via ‘Make Em Move’.

