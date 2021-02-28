Ofsted inspector who slated Brighton school helps run potential academy sponsor

An Ofsted inspector whose visit led to a Brighton primary being rated “inadequate” is a key figure at an academy trust in talks about whether to sponsor the school in Moulsecoomb.

Timothy Rome joined The Pioneer Academy, a multi-academy trust, as a regional director in September 2019.

This was five months after he and two other Ofsted inspectors spent two days at Moulsecoomb Primary School – in April 2019 – and more than three months after the education watchdog published its damning report.

Pioneer has asked to meet representatives of the school where parents, staff, governors, unions and local politicians have been campaigning against it being forced to convert into an academy.

They want Moulsecoomb Primary to continue to be a local authority maintained school and say that results have improved significantly despite the uncertainty over its future.

But after Brighton and Hove News reported the latest news, the parents, staff and others went back on to a campaign footing.

On Twitter, Hands Off Moulsecoomb Primary School said: “Ofsted inspector that branded Moulsecoomb Primary ‘inadequate’ has the school in sight for his academy trust.

“The battle to stop Moulsecoomb Primary school being privatised is about to recommence following an announcement that three academy trust set sights on taking over the school.”

They plan to hold an online public meeting on Wednesday 10 March at 6pm.

The news emerged days after Ofsted inspected the school again on Wednesday (24 February) to monitor progress.

Brighton and Hove City Council officials are due to meet the regional schools commissioner in the coming days.

And they plan to provide an update to the council’s Children, Young People and Skills Committee on Monday 8 March.

Pioneer said: “Tim has considerable leadership experience as a head teacher in a number of primary schools.

“As a consultant and interim executive head teacher, he has been commissioned by local authorities and trusts to provide leadership, school improvement advice and to support head teachers in schools, many in challenging circumstances.

“Tim has specific interests in English, mathematics, the early years and in leadership and management and has been an Ofsted inspector for a number of years.”