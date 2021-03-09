Police publish new picture of missing man from Portslade

New pictures of a missing man from Portslade have been published by Sussex Police as they step up their search.

The force said that the new pictures of Tom Jennings were from the day he went missing.

Sussex Police said: “Officers, with the assistance of Brighton and Hove Buses, were able to identify Tom on the 49 bus on Thursday (4 March).

“He got on the bus at Boundary Road at 10.01am on Thursday (4 March) before departing from the bus in Western Road, near Farm Road, at 10.16am.

”Tom is described as 6ft, of heavy build and with blond hair.

“He was last seen wearing a black three-quarter-length coat and dark trousers.”

Brighton and Hove Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nick Dias said: “We continue to follow a number of lines of inquiry into the disappearance of Tom and thank the public for their ongoing support.

“Tom if you’re reading this, please can you make contact with either us, your family, a friend or a responsible adult.

“You’re not in any trouble. We and your family just want to know you are safe.

“Please reach out to someone to let us know you are ok.

“We encourage everyone in the Brighton and Hove area to report any information which could assist our inquiry and report any potential sightings to us immediately by calling 999 and quoting serial 262 of 05/03.”