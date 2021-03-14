brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton peer receives hate mail after she suggests 6pm curfew for men

Posted On 14 Mar 2021 at 5:10 pm
A Brighton peer said that she received “misogynistic” hate mail after her modest proposal that men should be subject to a 6pm curfew.

Jenny Jones also known as Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb

But the row had, she said, also prompted some men to talk to their wives, partners and sisters and they had been shocked by what they heard.

Jenny Jones, also known as Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb, made her “not entirely serious” curfew suggestion in a debate on the Domestic Abuse Bill in the House of Lords.

She told fellow peers: “In the week that Sarah Everard was abducted and … killed – because remains have been found in a woodland in Kent – I argue that, at the next opportunity for any bill that is appropriate, I might put in an amendment to create a curfew for men on the streets after 6pm.

“I feel this would make women a lot safer and discrimination of all kinds would be lessened.”

After an outcry, Baroness Jones told Sky TV: “It’s not an entirely serious suggestion as I don’t have the power to do that.

“I was just trying to highlight that when police victim-blame by telling women to stay home, we don’t react. We just think it’s normal.

“When I suggest it about men, everyone’s up in arms. What’s the difference? The difference is that there’s misogyny out there. We need to fix it.”

There were reports that Metropolitan Police officers, going house to house after Sarah Everard was abducted, had told some women to stay safe by staying indoors.

The Met said that it had issued general advice to women to stay safe but said that it had not asked women to stay at home.

Baroness Jones was also reported to have said: “The whole government does not seem to understand the pressure women are under and the deep misogyny buried in our society.”

Today, on Mother’s Day, she tweeted: “I’ve had emails from men saying that my attempt to show the hypocrisy of victim blaming, ie, expecting women to protect themselves rather than men to control their violence, has encouraged them to talk to wives, partners, sisters about their experiences. And the men are shocked.

“Most of the abusive tweets I’m getting are from men with zero or v few followers. I am using the block function with relish.”

She also called for the Met commissioner Cressida Dick to be sacked after the force’s handling of the vigil close to where Sarah Everard vanished – including the arrests of those taking part.

Elsewhere protests were allowed by other police forces, with measures to enable people to take part while maintaining a social distance.

In Brighton though, Sussex Police arrested an 18-year-old and fined eight people after a vigil was held in Valley Gardens last night.

  1. Rostrum 14 March 2021 at 5.31pm Reply

    “her modest proposal that men should be subject to a 6pm curfew”…. Is the person for real.. Is she totally stupid or just play for laughs…

    I’m not surprised she’s received complaints – they are well deserved.

    She should step down from the HoL and seek professional help.

  2. N 14 March 2021 at 5.40pm Reply

    So Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb is calling for the first female commissioner of the met to be sacked. That’s an interesting way to campaign for women…..

  3. Jean 14 March 2021 at 5.57pm Reply

    Er, it’s a joke! And a Modest Proposal was the Jonathan Swift essay, suggesting the poor sell their babies as food for the rich! As the lady said, it was not an entirely serious suggestion.

  4. Paul Temple 14 March 2021 at 6.27pm Reply

    Some things are not best said, even in jest. No excuse for hate mail but she is rightly criticised for a ridiculous statement.

  5. fed-up with brighton politics 14 March 2021 at 7.00pm Reply

    Says a lot about the ‘quality’ (not) of people who are in the Lords. What an absolutely ridiculous thing to say, whether serious or not. May I suggest sanity/IQ tests for all peers if they are to continue sitting in the House, which would probably be the easiest way to trim or even abolish this bloated and useless institution.

    • Chaz. 14 March 2021 at 10.04pm Reply

      Says a lot more about the Greens in general.
      We suffer enough with the children in the council.
      Seems they are the same amateurs in the HoL

  6. Rachel 14 March 2021 at 10.46pm Reply

    A curfew for men? Seriously that’s how you think us women will feel safe? No, I’m sorry to tell but women are just as likely to attack other women as men are. N fact men have been the victims of violence from women, raped by women and it can happen at any time of the day! This is supposed to be an equal society. Your words just encourage negativity between sexes. Men aren’t all monsters.

