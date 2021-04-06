Police investigating assault search for Brighton man

Police investigating an assault are searching for a man from Brighton.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 6 April): “Police are searching for Chad McKay, from Brighton, who they would like to speak to in relation to an assault.

“McKay, 35, is described as 6ft, of large build.

“He is balding with dark hair and beard.

“He has links to London and Brighton.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police by reporting online or calling 101 quoting 54 of 20/02.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”