Brighton man wanted for recall to prison

A man from Brighton is wanted by police for recall to prison.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal this afternoon (Friday 30 April) for help to find George Burbidge.

Burbidge, formerly of North Place, Brighton, was jailed for four years and three months in June 2017 for assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The force said: “Sussex Police is seeking information on the whereabouts of wanted George Burbidge.

“Burbidge, 23, from Brighton, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

“He is described as 5ft 9in, of average build and with blond hair.

“If you see Burbidge, please dial 999. And if you have information on where he might be, please report this either online or call 101 quoting reference 47210038354.”