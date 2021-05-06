Missing Brighton man found safe
A missing man from Brighton was found within hours of police issuing a public appeal for help tracing him.
Sussex Police issued an appeal yesterday (Wednesday 5 May) for help locating Max Garvey.
The force said today: “Max Garvey, 24, who was reported missing from Brighton on Wednesday (5 May), has been located safely.
“Thanks to all who shared our appeal.”
