Police seek help finding Brighton man who went missing two months ago

Police have issued a public appeal for help finding a Brighton man who went missing two months ago.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 14 May): “Police are growing concerned for the welfare of missing 37-year-old David Gibson.

“David, also known as ‘Kiwi’, has not been seen or heard from since Monday 15 March.

“He has been reported missing from Brighton but has links to the Eastbourne area as well as marinas across the south coast.

“He is 5ft 8in tall, medium build and with very short, dark hair.

“He has a small scar under his mouth and a number of tattoos, including a tribal design on the right side of his neck, a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm featuring clowns and tribal designs, and a star on one wrist.

“He also speaks with a New Zealand accent.

“Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 944 of 22/03.”