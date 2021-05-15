editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Ministry of Sound announce greatest dance music live classical concert on the south coast

Ministry of Sound invite you to relive the greatest dance music of all time with a new live Classical concert at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Friday 26th November 2021.

Ministry of Sound. Three words which have had a vast impact on so many worldwide.

The club, which shaped, defined and set the ultimate standard for a generation of music lovers.

The record label, which redefined the compilation album, with its all-conquering ‘The Annual’ series – outselling artist albums and making the DJ mix album a mainstream art form.

The sound system, around which the club was designed and still regarded as the benchmark to which all other venues aspire.

And now, at the pinnacle of the orchestral dance concepts which have swept clubland in recent years, comes…
Ministry of Sound Classical.

This breathtaking event is Ministry of Sound’s first ever fully produced classical music show. Alongside the biggest dance tracks reimagined by The London Concert Orchestra, there will be special guest live vocalists and a set from DJ Danny Rampling – one of the original founders of the UK’s rave/club scene.

All this against a backdrop of large screen visuals, lights, lasers, special effects and a live-scored documentary featuring Judge Jules, Paul Oakenfold, Brandon Block and key Ministry of Sound players including Justin Berkmann and Lohan Presencer.

The show spans chart-topping albums with huge tracks getting a never heard before classical remake. Expect to hear iconic club favourites such as Faithless’ ‘Insomnia’, The Chemical Brothers’ ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’, Darude’s ‘Sandstorm’, Fatboy Slim’s ‘Right Here, Right Now’, Moloko’s ‘Sing It Back’ and many more.

Since 1991, Ministry of Sound has dominated dance music, establishing itself as one of the world’s most iconic brands attracting over 2 million clubbers to over 200 global events annually. In 2020, Ministry continues to lead the dance music world and now with the addition of the Classical Tour, Ministry is set to become a major player in the live music sector.

Danny Rampling is an English house music DJ and is widely credited as one of the original founders of the UK’s rave/club scene. His long career began in the early 1980s playing hip-hop, soul and funk around numerous bars and clubs in London. Rampling was the first winner of the No. 1 DJ in the World Award by DJ Magazine in 1991 and is a three-time DJ Awards recipient.

Tickets for Ministry of Sound Classical at De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill are priced from £48.50 with additional VIP options available, tickets can be purchased online via coastalevents.co.uk and from the De La Warr Pavilion.

