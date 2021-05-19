Babes in the Wood murderer’s ex-girlfriend jailed for perjury

The former girlfriend of Babes in the Wood murderer Russell Bishop has been jailed for six years for perjury and perverting justice at Lewes Crown Court today (Wednesday 19 May).

But Jennie Johnson, 55, of Saunders Park View, Brighton, failed to turn up to hear the trial judge pass sentence, staying instead in her prison cell.

Sir Peter Fraser, known as Mr Justice Fraser, jailed Johnson for six years for perjury and six years for perverting justice, to run concurrently.

The High Court judge said that her lies were told in “exceptionally serious circumstances” adding: “They concern dreadful events that took place 35 years ago.”

At Bishop’s double murder trial in 1987, the judge said, “you lied and lied again,” notably about a blue Pinto sweatshirt.

But the Pinto top was “crucial evidence” that “provided a clear link between the girls, the murders and Bishop”.

Mr Justice Fraser added: “There was another dreadful consequence of his acquittal. He was free to offend again and he did.”

He also spoke of the Hadaways and Fellows families’ long wait for justice after they had campaigned successfully for a change in the law of double jeopardy.

The effect of the wrongful acquittals on the families of the two girls, the judge said, “was most profound.”

He added: “I consider that your offences are of the most serious type … this was a double sex murder trial of two children.

“The effect of your dishonesty endured over three decades … It is difficult to believe anything that you say and you are an accomplished liar.

“The significance of your perjury at the 1987 trial cannot be overstated.”

The judge passed sentence after hearing a victim statement from Michelle Johnson, the mother of nine-year-old Michelle Hadaway.

Michelle Johnson said that she felt “numb to the core” when she heard Jennifer Johnson lie about a crucial piece of evidence at Bishop’s first murder trial in 1987.

The lies devastated her and her family and, Michelle Johnson said, “I’ve never doubted she was responsible for Bishop being acquitted.”

Bishop murdered Michelle Johnson’s daughter Karen and Karen’s best friend Nicola Fellows in Wild Park, Brighton, in October 1986.

Jennifer Johnson, also known as Jennifer Robinson, admitted swearing a false statement and lying under oath when Bishop stood trial at Lewes Crown Court in 1987 for the Babes in the Woods murders.

After her evidence, notably about a blue Pinto sweatshirt worn by Bishop, he was acquitted of murdering the two nine-year-olds.

He went on to snatch a seven-year-old girl from the street in Whitehawk in February 1990, shoved her in the boot of his car and drove her to the Devil’s Dyke.

At the Dyke, he sexually assaulted her, strangled her and left her for dead in bushes. Miraculously she survived and her evidence helped to put Bishop behind bars.

After advances in forensic science and a change in the double jeopardy law, Bishop was retried and convicted of the Babes in the Wood murders in 2018 and jailed for life.

Johnson admitted having lied in her statement and in the witness box but pleaded not guilty, citing duress, saying that she was in fear and had no choice.

Mr Justice Fraser gave the jury legal directions about the defence of duress. He said that it could apply when someone threatened a defendant or a person close to them with immediate or almost immediate violence and the threat involved death or serious injury.

For duress to apply, there would have to be no opportunity to escape or take steps to deal with the threat such as seeking police protection.

Chris Henley, defending, said that Johnson was a vulnerable young mother who had been in a violent, controlling and coercive relationship with Bishop – a vile and abusive man.

Johnson said in evidence that he was violent, she was afraid of his family – the Bishop and the Dawes families – and that she had no choice but to act in the way that she did.

In mitigation, Mr Henley said that his client’s anguish was not intended to detract from the suffering of the families of Karen Hadaway and Nicky Fellows.

But she had tried to rebuild her life and put the past behind her. Mr Henley had earlier told jurors that she went on to work for many years as a carer, losing her job as a result of publicity about her trial for perjury.

Alison Morgan, prosecuting, said that Jennifer Johnson was a fully paid up member of Team Bishop who gave an alibi to the father of three of her four children.

Johnson’s youngest daughter Jess, by her late husband Ken Robinson, supported her mother in court throughout the month-long trial for perjury and perverting justice. She wiped away tears as the judge delivered his sentence.

Miss Morgan said that Jennifer Johnson helped Team Bishop to benefit from a £15,000 deal for their story with the now-defunct News of the World newspaper when Bishop was acquitted.

Johnson denied seeing a penny of the money. But, after Bishop’s acquittal, the jury was told that she and the Bishops enjoyed slap up meals and stayed at the Gatwick Hilton hotel at the expense of the newspaper.

After 12 hours and 1 minute of deliberation, the jury of seven men and five women returned just before lunchtime on Monday.

They convicted Johnson of perjury by a majority of 10 to 2 and of perverting justice by a majority of 11 to 1.

The judge remanded Johnson in custody on Monday to be sentenced today in the same Lewes courtroom where she committed perjury in 1987.

The courtroom was as full as permitted by the social distancing rules operating in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The families of the two Babes in the Wood sat in dignified silence to see and hear justice done even though the dock was empty as Johnson stayed in her cell.